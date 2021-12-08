Bell Bank Has $1.30 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bell Bank raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in ANSYS by 110.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $406.22. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

