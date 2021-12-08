Bell Bank Purchases 2,432 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bell Bank boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $123.27. 72,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

