Bell Bank Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 0.6% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 84.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 57,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,363. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

