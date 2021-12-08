Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Shares of BGRY opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.