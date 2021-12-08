Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce sales of $16.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.52 billion and the highest is $17.48 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $16.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $52.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.91 billion to $52.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,270. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

