BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 2,000,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,667. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BGC Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BGC Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BGC Partners by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,993,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

