Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCYC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of -0.28.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,680 shares of company stock valued at $550,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

