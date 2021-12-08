Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,720 ($22.81) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,550 ($20.55).

BYG opened at GBX 1,659 ($22.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,497.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,040 ($13.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,680 ($22.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.72), for a total transaction of £5,204,500 ($6,901,604.56).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

