BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Increased to $349.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $341.00 to $349.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.21.

BNTX opened at $302.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $397,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

