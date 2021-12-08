BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $344.06

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $344.06, but opened at $326.65. BioNTech shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 69,181 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.94 and its 200-day moving average is $283.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

