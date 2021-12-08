Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Up 6.5%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. 14,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,066,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.60). Equities analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

