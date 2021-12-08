Bitblocks (BBK) Achieves Market Cap of $144,778.09

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $144,778.09 and approximately $30.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,851.25 or 0.99861759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00049110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.99 or 0.00861348 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.