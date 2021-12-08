Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $1.49 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003030 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $277.69 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012766 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.