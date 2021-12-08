Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Black Hills by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

