BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
