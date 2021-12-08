BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

