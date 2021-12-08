BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of BME opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

