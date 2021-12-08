BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK opened at $920.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $909.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $897.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

