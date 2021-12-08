BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years.

MUJ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,931. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

