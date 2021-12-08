BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:MIY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

