Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BCX opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

