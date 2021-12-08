Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg Sells 40,000 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

