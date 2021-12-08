Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.60). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.46) to ($4.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($4.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Shares of BPMC traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.73. 11,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,272. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.