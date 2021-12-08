BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA upgraded BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $73.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $90.95.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

