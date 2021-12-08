BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.38 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BCPT opened at GBX 101.96 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £775.21 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.78 ($1.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

In other news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($46,412.94). Also, insider Paul Marcuse purchased 19,710 shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,398.49).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

