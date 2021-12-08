Boeing’s (BA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $306.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.14.

Shares of BA stock opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.90. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

