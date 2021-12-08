Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.