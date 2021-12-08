Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

