Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 36.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $635.31 and its 200 day moving average is $613.92. The company has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.