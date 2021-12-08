Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

BNTGY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. 70,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,677. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

