British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BATS. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

BATS opened at GBX 2,683.50 ($35.59) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £61.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,575.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,681.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

