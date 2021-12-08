British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BATS. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).
BATS opened at GBX 2,683.50 ($35.59) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £61.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,575.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,681.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
