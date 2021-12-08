British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. British Land has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

