Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $80,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

Shares of AVGO opened at $590.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $532.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $243.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $593.07.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

