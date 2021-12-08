Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.99. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $14.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.01. 7,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average of $211.87. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

