Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,959,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,843,000 after acquiring an additional 199,861 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,962,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVE stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

