Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.97. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,266. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 546.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

