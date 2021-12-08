Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 10,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

