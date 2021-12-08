Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,480. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.