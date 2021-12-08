Brokerages Anticipate TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings per share of ($2.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDY. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

NYSE NRDY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 10,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $978.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

In other news, Director Gregory Mrva purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $5,213,000.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

