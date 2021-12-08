Brokerages Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.51). BeyondSpring posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 25.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 202,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.