Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $375.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.50 million and the lowest is $363.30 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $255.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after buying an additional 153,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $78,788,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

