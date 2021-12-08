Brokerages Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

FBRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 24.8% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.