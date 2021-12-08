Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post sales of $41.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.22 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,234,710. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $63,713,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.94. The company had a trading volume of 164,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,827. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.