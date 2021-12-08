Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post sales of $41.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.22 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,234,710. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $63,713,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.94. The company had a trading volume of 164,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,827. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

