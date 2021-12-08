Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $159,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,075 shares of company stock worth $985,169. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

