Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 652.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.02.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.33. 133,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $196.08 and a 52 week high of $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.05.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

