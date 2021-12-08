Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.