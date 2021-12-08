Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. 159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $607.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stoneridge by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

