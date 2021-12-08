Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $52.36

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.64.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 2,526,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $51.08.
In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,886,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
