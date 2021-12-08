Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $52.36

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 2,526,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,886,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

