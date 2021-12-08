Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $59.25

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,398. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

