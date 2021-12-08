Brokerages Set DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT at $22.25

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the third quarter worth about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS in the third quarter worth about $157,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 54,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $382.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.21.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DZS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

