Brokerages Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $60.67

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. 331,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,129. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.91.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

